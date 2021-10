WACO, Texas — Law enforcement are currently on a high-speed chase on southbound I-35 in Waco.

The suspect is leading law enforcement down southbound I-35 in a 2007 white Chevy sedan.

The vehicle was seen racing down S. New Road Thursday morning and has gone around spike strips twice.

The suspect blew through multiple intersections before getting on southbound I-35.

Several patrol cars are in pursuit.

No other information was made available.