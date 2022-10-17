Suspect in McGregor shooting charged with capital murder, booked into McLennan County Jail

We're getting our first look at 35-year-old Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez who is charged with the shooting deaths of five people in McGregor.

Hernandez-Jaimes was released from the hospital after being shot by police on Thursday, Sept. 29, and becoming paralyzed. On Monday he was booked into McLennan County Jail and faces $4.5M in bonds at this time, according to records.

He is accused of killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, and her two children, 15-year-old Miguel Avila and 14-year-old Natalie Avila. He later turned the gun on Lori Aviles, 47, and Natalie Aviles, 20, shooting the mother and daughter both to death.

Jail records state that Hernandez-Jaimes is charged with two counts of capital murder along with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.