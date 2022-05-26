Watch
Suspect, 20, arrested in Waco drive-by shooting that hospitalized woman

Police
Posted at 4:05 PM, May 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-26 17:16:25-04

Waco police have arrested a 20-year-old man after a drive-by shooting left a woman recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound.

Police said Timothy Coaster was arrested Wednesday night for aggravated assault causing bodily injury. The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, at the 2900 Block of Morrow Avenue.

According to police, one female victim is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

"When you see something, say something. We can’t do this job without you and need information from key witnesses to help solve these cases," said police.

