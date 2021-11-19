Supply chain shortage leaving empty shelves in Central Texas

WACO, TX — Grocery stores across the nation are in a pickle. A national supply chain and worker shortages are making preparation for the holidays that much harder. That shortage is being felt here in Central Texas.

Inside the Jubilee Food Market in Waco, employees are hard at work stocking shelves in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. It's an exciting time for Store Director Robert Lopez, but this year there's a problem. The shelves are empty.

"Pumpkin, you name it. Cherry pie, apple pie, everything is pretty much getting out of here," Assistant Manager Chaz Jackson said.

The supply chain issue has left shelves bare of classic Thanksgiving items.

"Those kinds of things, that are for a beautiful Thanksgiving dinner are the ones that are right now, when our delivery came in today it's either allocated, temporary out or not available," Lopez said.

Lopez said he's never seen a problem like this and while supply is low, demand is sky-high. Big Box stores like Walmart, H-E-B, and Target are also in a pinch. While every store is a business, Jackson said they want to make sure every family has what they need.

"Our purpose here is to help the community the best way we can possible," Jackson said.

Meaning with these shortages, Lopez said you might need to think outside the box. Shop while you can but don't be disappointed if it's not there.