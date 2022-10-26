Watch Now
Sunshine Recovery House to host 'Scared Sober' haunted house to fund addiction recovery housing

Posted at 6:08 PM, Oct 26, 2022
WACO, Texas — The Sunshine Recovery House is hosting its first 'Scared Sober Haunted House' starting Thursday to raise money for its addiction recovery housing.

The house is dedicated to helping women who are in the early stages of addiction recovery. The non-profit struggled with funding during the pandemic, as 25 News reported last fall.

The haunted house will run from Thursday, Oct. 27 to Monday, Oct. 31 from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The house is located at 412 McKeen St. in Waco.

Sunshine Recovery recommends a $10 donation for entry.

