Sunshine Recovery hosting fundraiser to uphold over a century of tradition

WACO, Texas — Sunshine Recovery, a non-profit that helps house women who are recovering from addiction, will be hosting its first fundraiser in over two years at the end of this month.

For over 100 years, a pink house has stood on 15th street, and now, it's a home to those who need it most.

“When I first walked into this house. I called her the pink lady,” Jennifer Tobin, executive director of Sunshine Recovery, said.

A source of hope, faith, and reflection, a safe place for women going through addiction recovery.

“Each and every day it is just a little bit better,” Cheri Hagerich, Pink Lady resident, said.

Hagerich arrived at the Pink Lady just a year ago, after struggling with a drug and alcohol addiction.

But, the recovery house has helped her stay strong on her road to recovery.

“I have my rough days, but, you know I can get through those a whole lot easier knowing I have someone to turn to and have a place to go,” said Hagerich.

“When women come out of treatment, out of jail, off the streets, they deserve to have a warm or cool home free of leaks, free of pests, we have a lot of work that we need to get done on this house,” Natasha Scheibe, house manager of The Pink Lady said.

And Scheibe understands the road to recovery. She's walked it herself.

“I didn’t have anywhere to go. I lost everything. I didn’t have my kids anymore, I didn't have a vehicle, I didn’t have a driver's license,” Scheibe said.

It was Sunshine Recovery that helped Scheibe heal and get sober, and now she helps others do the same.

“I found out pretty quickly that I was worth so much more. And I want that for each and every woman who walks through these doors.”

This 100-year-old house has given lives a second chance, and now these women want to return the favor.

“She needs a lot of work, she needs a facelift,” Tobin said.

Electric work, appliances, window insulation, a paint job, there's a long list of needed repairs.

For two years, the women have been trying to raise money, but the fundraisers kept getting postponed because of the pandemic.

But that will all change this month - Sunshine Recovery will host its event Rollin with Recovery, which will include vendors, food and a comedy show.

All of the money going towards a house has given these women a second chance.

The fundraiser will be on March 26th at 6 pm at Knox Hall, to purchase tickets and for more information, you can visit Sunshine Recovery.