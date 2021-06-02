Study aims to lower the risk of dementia with statins

WACO, TX — The PREVENTABLE study aims to be the largest study in older adults to help lower the risk of Alzheimer's and dementia using a common drug called a statin. Statins are usually used for lowering the risk of heart attacks and other health complications related to the blood or heart.

Statins have shown that they could also be helpful in lowering the risk of the memory loss condition. Baylor Scott & White in both Temple and Waco are participating in this study along with many other doctors across the nation.

"That has not been looked at in a thorough way in the past, so this is a huge study," Dale Crawford Allison, M.D. said.

Looking for 20,000 patients to take part they will give them a 40 month period on either a placebo pill or a real statin to track their progress. Patients must 75 or older and not currently taken a statin or have dementia can participate in the clinical study.

Robert Neil is 81 years old and his wife was diagnosed with dementia after surviving a brain hemorrhage. She passed last February and in April of this year Neil found the PREVENTABLE study.

"If I can help anybody else going forward with dementia and<either the prevention or the allow down of the onset of it I am all in for this program," Neil said.

30% of those over 75 still take a statin and are free of heart disease, Allison says he is hopeful this trial will be beneficial for the future.

"We will wind up with enough proof, 20,000 patients can give us a statistical ability to prove whether it really works or not," Allison M.D., said.

Worldwide, 50 million suffer from dementia and that number continues to grow. Neil understands first hand how dementia can effect an entire family.

"It enters a family as a thief it starts to steal away the being of the family and ultimately turns into a killer," Neil said.

PREVENTABLE is still looking for patients like Neil to partake in the study. It is a 40 month long process and doctors can check in with patients via telehealth for convenience.