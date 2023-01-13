Students visit new G.W. Carver Middle School construction site, speak with crews

WACO, Texas — Indian Spring and G.W. Carver Middle School students visited the construction site of their new school on Thursday morning.

Forty student ambassadors traveled to the site to see the progress being made on the new $73 million school, which is being rebuilt after a fire destroyed the original campus in 2021.

Students toured the site and were able to ask questions about careers in construction, architecture and engineering.

In recent weeks, crews put many of the schools walls in place.

"Just a few months ago, it was all ground and now it's built. It's so cool," said 6th grader Sarah Lowe.

The visit also shined a spotlight on women working in construction. Waco ISD's chief of facilities and operations, Gloria Barerra, spoke to students about her experience working in the industry.

"The Waco ISD construction program is not just to deliver on-time and in budget, but also to enrich the lives of our students while we're doing it," Barerra said of the ambassador program.

The 184,000 sq. ft. school is expected to house 1,060 students when it opens in the fall.

"It's very inspiring to see how it's all coming together," Lowe said.

The district broke ground on the new school in May.

Currently, G.W. Carver students are attending Indian Spring Middle School. Come August, students from both schools are set to move to the new Carver building.