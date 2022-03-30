Stray bullet hits home during police shootout in Waco

WACO, Texas — The US Marshal Lone Star Task Force stopped by a house down Hay Avenue in Waco around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. They were serving a warrant for Waco resident Kevin Kirven when authorities say he started firing at them.

For Kirven's neighbors, they said the night was terrifying.

"We just thought there might've been some kids out in the road playing with firecrackers when we heard the first pops," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified. "When I realized it was gunshots, I dropped to the floor."

A stray bullet hit her home, shattering the window on her door and just missed a family member by a few feet.

"I never thought in my entire life I would ever see bullets come flying through," she said.

Her family crept to safety as she noticed the SWAT team on her front lawn.

"The bullets were terrifying, but to see SWAT in my front yard was very comforting," she said. "I knew if there was trouble, they could handle it."

As her family remained hidden, negotiators were able to talk Kirven out of his home. He was taken into custody after about two hours.

"This ended exactly as we would like it to end, which was very safe," said Garen Byrum, a spokesman for Waco police. "The individual did surrender. He came out with his hands up. He followed all commands, and we were able to safely take him into custody without harm to anybody."

Police say Kirven was arrested on a number of charges, including attempted capital murder. Waco police also told 25 News Kirven's warrants included aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief.