State of Texas breaks record for number of COVID cases in one day

WACO, TX — Health leaders reacted to the COVID-19 dashboard for Texas. This past week, it broke a record for the number of COVID-19 cases ever.

The state reported 46,795 cases on Tuesday, Jan. 11.

Lashonda Malrey-Horne, Director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District said it was both unexpected and expected.

"We knew we were climbing, we knew this new omicron variant is much more contagious," Malrey-Horne said.

Some hopeful news, experts said the omicron variant isn't as severe as the delta variant, but hospitals are feeling the strain regardless. This is the third-highest number of hospitalizations we've seen in the state. Tresa McNeil with Baylor Scott and White Temple said the pressure is on.

"We are seeking more patients than usual which means more people to help out and so far we are handling it okay," McNeil said. "If they are feeling less sick, monitor your fever, drink fluids, call a physician [we are] hoping that patients can do that to help us help the sickest patients."