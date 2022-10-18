Stage three water conservation plan looming for Waco

WACO, Texas — The current levels at Lake Waco are the lowest they’ve been since the lake expanded back in 2003.

You can see from the shoreline just how much the water has receded leading to different hazardous objects in the shallow water. The drought is leading to a possible stage 3 water conservation plan in Waco.

Lake Waco has seen about a foot of significant water loss every month over the few months, according to lead park ranger Jarod Briscoe.

The city of Waco said in a statement, that the current lake level is at 451 feet, the conservation and drought contingency plan calls for stage 3 to begin when Lake Waco reaches 449 feet.

As the city is preparing for stage 3 water conservations the rangers are concerned about the exposed objects in water causing safety issues and urge extreme precautions for boaters.