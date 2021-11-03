Staffing, supply shortages cause hotel prices to rise

Supply chain and staffing shortages are having a big impact on businesses across the country and that includes the hotel industry.

Like many businesses in Texas, the Hampton Inn in Temple is having the same issues and it’s having a direct impact on their guests.

The Hotel is currently short-staffed and finding it harder and harder to supplies like cups, toilet paper, and cleaning products.

"It’s harder to get product, as a lot of businesses are experiencing. Their stuff is back-ordered or you may have to try to buy from a different supplier that may have a higher price,” said Dorene Burlew, general manager of Hampton Inn.

The already shorthanded cleaning staff is having to work longer and harder just to keep up with prepping rooms for guests who aren’t always happy to wait.

"It’s hard for them to get the rooms done from check out time to check-in. So, then it upsets guests and it causes a delay in turning the rooms back into clean,” said Burlew.

Now the Hampton Inn, like other hotels, is having to raise room rates to compensate but that’s not the only reason.

"People are wanting to get out and they’re reserving more rooms. So, that creates more demand and less supply which is also driving the price up,” said Dr. Rob Tennant, interim department chair of accounting finance and economics at Texas A&M Central Texas.

With fewer people applying to work at the Hampton Inn. the hotel is running into another unexpected expense.

"If they cannot find people to work, that creates the need to pay employees more to attract more people to work,” said Dr. Tennant.

Knowing that the average price of rooms at the Hampton Inn going up about $50 a night, the hotel is only asking one thing from guests: patience.

"Just be a little patient. Especially with the workers that are there or are doing their best to get everything the way it should be in a timely manner,” said Burlew.

The bottom line is, as long as demand stays high, the staff stays low and the supply chain continues to have issues, hotels like the Hampton Inn will be forced to charge higher room rates.