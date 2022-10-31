'Souls to the polls' event giving support to all early voters in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — It’s the only weekend for early voting and McLennan County NAACP held its annual ‘souls to the polls’ event at the Waco Multi-Purpose building encouraging people to vote.

‘Souls to the polls’ started after the civil rights movement in America to avoid voter suppression and intimidation that Blacks would commonly deal with during election time.

“Souls to the polls was something that was new post-civil rights movement, but it has the same principle and that is that we come together as a community to support and protect each other.” Dr. Peaches Henry President of NAACP Waco said.

Local churches caravanned to this voting location and voted together.

With giving support to voters no matter their race or political party ‘souls to the polls’ is also a tool to teach those who are not old enough to vote yet about the civil duty they will have once they are 18.

The NAACP says they encourage everyone who is eligible to vote to do so, in order to have a voice.