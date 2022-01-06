Some parents want an online semester, districts say it's not their call

WACO, TX — Most students are back in school after the long winter break. One exception is Marlin ISD.

The school district is pushing back to next week after a spike in COVID-19 cases. Parents across Central Texas are asking the question — Is remote learning going to happen again?

Kasey Neimier, a grandparent of a WISD student said he's rather have a virtual semester to ensure his granddaughter doesn't catch the virus.

"It spread so fast," Neimier said.

Checking in with Waco ISD, Alice Jauregui a spokesperson with WISD said that for now online schooling is not an option.

"So TEA actually governs that rule and right now it is not possible for us to go virtual for online learning district wide," Jauregui said. "It is not possible or an option for us."

24 News reached out to the TEA to see if it has any plans for online instruction, but we got no response. The Department of State Health Services also said they could not comment.