Some Central Texas dentists to offer free care this Saturday

WACO, Texas — Saturday is Free Dentistry Day with clinics participating right in Central Texas.

In Waco, Brazos Family Dentistry and Today's Family Dental are teaming up for a first-come, first-serve, free clinic for uninsured patients on Saturday. They will offer cleanings, fillings, and extractions to patients.

A National Health Interview Survey in 2019 showed just over half of U.S. adults have dental insurance. The problem has been exacerbated in recent years, according to Dr. Crystell Billman with Brazos Family Dentistry.

"I see people that don't have dental insurance that maybe did a few years ago," Billman said.

Billman said she sees a community in need of assistance and is grateful to be able to help.

The Waco event will take place at Today's Family Dental at 715 N 64th St., Waco, TX between 8 a.m. and noon.

The Killeen Dental Health Center is also participating in Saturday's Free Dentistry day. They ask those interested to contact the office at (254) 519-4700.

