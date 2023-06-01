Smooth Nature: Local band kicking off Summer Concert Series in Waco

WACO, Texas — Gerald, Diarian and Marvin are three local, Waco band members blended together to make one musical treat — Smooth Nature.

"We're three different people, we listen to different things, we all have our different styles,” guitarist and vocalist Diarian Alexander said.

While their name may be new to some, their love for music isn't.

“It all started by Marvin, my brother, buying me a guitar,” Diarian added.

“We just started playing it, and a little bit later, we met Gerald at a music show."

Gerald Wilburn is the band’s saxophonist who taught himself how to play at an early age.

“I’ve been playing the saxophone since middle school,” Wilburn said.

“It's it's one of those things that moves me emotionally. It just makes me feel good."

During a time where the pandemic pulled the plug on most live music scenes, Smooth Nature spent that time fine-tuning their talents.

“It was hard for us in our specific ways, but it was also like a big time to cultivate things and to plan things and to get things going,” vocalist Marvin Alexander Jr. said.

“We hunkered down, and that was kind of us finding our road to music."

The group says doors of opportunity wouldn't have opened if it wasn't for the local love and support they have been given over the years.

Anyone who wants to catch Smooth Nature in person can find them on a bigger stage this weekend.

They will be performing during the Levitt AMP Waco Concert Series on Saturday at 5 p.m.