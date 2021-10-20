Slow-speed chase on I-35 causes traffic delays from Waco to Lacy Lakeview

WACO, Texas — A slow-speed chase on I-35 is causing traffic delays of about an hour to get from Waco to Lacy Lakeview Wednesday morning.

Waco police say the incident started out as a fight between two men around 7:45 a.m. near I-35 and New Road.

Officers got the call and followed the suspect up the interstate where they were, at times, only moving around 10 mph.

DPS joined the chase and deployed spike strips multiple times.

Police say troopers were able to stop the drive using the pit maneuver.

That's when an officer gently ramed the suspect's vehicle with their patrol car which caused the suspect to lose control.

The man was taken into custody in Lacy Lakeview around 8:45 a.m.

Police also say the driver was seen holding his phone up during the chase possibly recording it.

Police are not releasing the suspect's name at this time.

No word yet on the exact charges the suspect is facing or why they ran from law enforcement.

