'Shop for a good cause', Mission Waco hosts Jubilee Food Market Health Fair

Mission Waco is hosting the annual Jubilee Food Market Health Fair on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The event, located on 1501 N. 15th and Colcord Ave, is being held to recognize the 5th anniversary of the non-profit store. The business was created to serve low-income neighbors in the Waco area who do not have access to healthy food.

The health fair, open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., will offer free basic health care services, drawings, games for children and adults, giveaways, and a $25 gift for COVID-19 vaccinations. Zumba in the parking lot will be available as well for all participants.

“If you live one mile away from a healthy and affordable food store and you are in a lower-income neighborhood then you are in a food desert," said Jimmy Dorrell, Mission Waco founder and president.

According to Dorell, there are 6,500 food deserts across the United States.

Mission Waco encourages all Central Texans to stop by the Jubilee Food Market at any time and shop for a good cause.

"Our neighborhood people, our friends that we loved for 44 years asked us please help us find a way not to eat the Junk food in the convenient store but to be able to eat healthy affordable food,” said Dorell.