Shepard's Heart pantry starts food distribution on MCC campus

WACO, Texas — Shepard’s Heart Pantry and McLennan Community College are working together to tackle food insecurity in Waco. Together they started a new monthly food distribution on campus.

Nearly 14,000 pounds of food were brought to campus on Thursday and packed into bags for people in need.

Gager said the goal is to help anyone who struggles financially, which is a growing issue in Waco.

"The housing costs are so high," Gager said. "If they have children, childcare costs are so high. Now the food costs are getting so high. They got to have some relief somewhere."

Thursday's distribution brought that relief for many people, including Waco resident Daniel King.

"It takes a very big load off of the wallet," King told 25 News. "With the prices these days, $100 doesn't go anywhere."

King was able to pick up 40 pounds of food to feed his family.

"With five people in the house, it doesn't last very long but I am thankful for every bit of food I can get," he said. "If you need help, don't let pride get in your way. Come get help."

The campus distribution will happen on the second Thursday of each month from 3 to 4 p.m.