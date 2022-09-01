'She was our girl': Former Baylor bear caretakers share memories of Judge Joy

WACO, Texas — Judge Joy Reynolds, the iconic Baylor mascot, is being remembered this week after her passing in July.

The university hosted a carillon recital in her honor and a memorial display can be viewed Thursday through Saturday.

Former caretakers, like Audrey Chisum, were in attendance to memorialize the bear they remember fondly.

"It's a beautiful but hard thing to say goodbye to a life well-lived and a life well-loved," Chisum said.

