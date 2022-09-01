Watch Now
'She was our girl': Former Baylor bear caretakers share memories of Judge Joy

Posted at 3:32 PM, Sep 01, 2022
WACO, Texas — Judge Joy Reynolds, the iconic Baylor mascot, is being remembered this week after her passing in July.

The university hosted a carillon recital in her honor and a memorial display can be viewed Thursday through Saturday.

Former caretakers, like Audrey Chisum, were in attendance to memorialize the bear they remember fondly.

"It's a beautiful but hard thing to say goodbye to a life well-lived and a life well-loved," Chisum said.

25 News will have more on Joy's memorial and her former caretakers coming up tonight at 6 p.m.

