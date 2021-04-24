Severe weather leaves trail of damage throughout McGregor

MCGREGOR, TX — Strong storms popped up throughout Central Texas Friday, with one storm bringing heavy damage to McGregor.

"It was hailing and blowing, and as you can see over here, it took quite a few limbs down," said homeowner Donna Hagan.

The weather left behind a yard full of broken tree branches at Hagan's house and throughout her neighborhood. She was also left without power.

"I spoke with ENCOR, and they said the first time that it was supposed to be back on at 5, then it went to 6:30 and I just now got a notification that it's at 11:30 tonight," said Hagan.

Strong winds knocked down power lines throughout town, some blocking the driveway to the Anderson family's home.

"We've got two polls down, and then another poll down. Trees are gone, their trampoline is in our back yard, our trampoline is in our fence in our back yard, we have some trees down," said homeowner Retha Anderson.

Thankfully crews shut off power to the wires.

Anderson is thankful none of their family is hurt.

"The wind was crazy, it was raining really hard. We couldn't even see our trailer in front of our house, and then it was gone," she said.

But others weren't as lucky. Entire trees were uprooted, fences were knocked down at some homes, and even the scoreboard at the high school stadium was damaged.

As quickly as the storm passed through, roofers like Jonni Aviles with Advance Roofing were out responding to calls.

"The wind damage and hail damage usually ranges from $5,000 to $12,000 just depending on the size of the house," said Aviles.

Advance Roofing is inspecting people's roofs and doing necessary patching, or tarping, at no charge while they estimate the damage.

"I'm the local roofer here in town. Give us a call whenever you need something," said Aviles.

He says if you received noticeable damage, it's best to call your insurance company to prevent further damage.

