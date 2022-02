WACO, Texas — Sephora at Kohl's will be coming to Waco this year, the franchise reports.

The Waco-area location will be among 400 new Sephora at Kohl's shops opening across the country in 2022.

It is set to open inside the existing Kohl's located at 2708 West Loop 340 in Waco.

The in-store front will feature a 2,500 square foot, fully immersive beauty experience that duplicates their freestanding locations.

An exact opening date has yet to be announced.