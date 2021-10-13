Section of southbound I-35 shutdown after semi-truck crashes into stalled vehicle

WACO, Texas — A scary sight in Waco this morning as a semi-truck's front wheel was seen hanging off an I-35 bridge near University Parks Drive.

Just after 3 a.m., the semi-truck crashed into a stalled vehicle it wasn't able to avoid.

No one was injured in the crash and no one was in the stalled vehicle at the time of the crash.

First responders are working to move the semi-truck and were able to move the truck from hanging off the bridge earlier Wednesday morning.

Dozens of police vehicles were directing traffic and detouring cars off the highway.

Southbound I-35 near University Parks is closed and will remain closed for a few hours.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area until the scene is cleared.