Goodwill gala showcases inspirational work in Central Texas

WACO, Texas — Supporters of the Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries chapter enjoyed a night full of music, dancing, auction items and more on Saturday.

The organization’s second annual gala, “Once Upon a Time,” showcased the significant work being done in Central Texas when it comes to job assistance, thrift store purchases and more.

25 News was a proud sponsor, while evening anchor Todd Unger handled emcee duties at the Baylor Club.

The Sloppy Joe Band provided the entertainment, as more than 100 guests enjoyed dinner and looked through silent auction and raffle items.

One item which drew in at least a $200 bid was a station tour and meet-and-greet with Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines.

A final tally of how much money was raised should be available later this week. If you’re interested in supporting the local Goodwill chapter, please click here.