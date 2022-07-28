Watch Now
Search underway for $2K armadillo statue reported stolen: Waco police

Posted at 1:00 PM, Jul 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-28 14:01:41-04

WACO, Texas — Has anybody seen... a 10-foot-long armadillo?

That's right, authorities said the beloved Waco statue was taken last night from the Texas Goodwill Store located on LaSalle Avenue.

Now, the Waco Police Department is on the lookout for 'Errol' the armadillo.

"We loved sharing him with customers and tourists," the local Goodwill said via Facebook.

"We want him home as quick as we can."

The Central Texas icon was donated last year from an organization called, The Iron Willow.

It's reported to be worth an estimated $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waco police at 254-750-7500.

