Santa & 25 News team partner to visit McLane Children's patients

TEMPLE — Santa Claus and the evening team from 25 News spent Tuesday afternoon visiting some very brave boys and girls at McLane Children’s Medical Center.

Joined by evening anchors Todd Unger, Lauren Adam and Chief Meteorologist Matt Hines, Jolly Old St. Nic handed out teddy bears to some of the hospital’s youngest patients.

The group was able to step in and visit with some families, while Santa waived from the hallway to other children too sick to receive visitors.

The visit was part of 25 News’ ongoing efforts to support McLane Children’s, especially during the holiday season when the hospital features its annual toy drive.

For more information on how to donate or drop off a new, unwrapped toy, click here.