Sam Riggs holds pop-up concert, will donate portion of profits to families of fallen first responders

WACO, TX — Texas singer-songwriter Sam Riggs held a pop-up concert outside the Infamous Ink tattoo studio in Waco Wednesday.

The band was promoting their new album as well as shooting the music video for their latest single, "Wasteland."

"I feel like Waco, Texas, Waco Strong, man. They've always been so supportive of us. They bought tickets, they stream music, they always come to show love, show their support. They've shown love and support to Infamous Ink over the years. It's an incredible city, and we're just happy to be here" the musician said.

But the event wasn't all fun and games.

A portion of the money made will be donated to families of fallen first responders, and the band is matching the total.

"They're there for us, they're there to take care of us. I recently was in an accident, a roll-over accident, caught on fire, and there were state troopers on the scene taking care of everybody, the other family involved," Riggs said. "Everybody was okay. Everybody walked away, but the state troopers were there, law enforcement in general, day in and day out. At the end of the day, we gotta promote the health, well-being, positivity of human kind."

After the show, Riggs met with fans and signed some autographs.

The new album, titled "Dark Sky," is set to be released May 14.

