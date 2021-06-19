Salvation Army offering cooling station and supplies to assist with summer heat

WACO, TX — The Salvation army will be opening a cooling station for anyone seeking shelter from the Texas heat.

The cooling station will be open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the 300 Webster Avenue location, and will be available to the public whenever temperatures reach or go above 95 degrees.

“The Salvation Army is committed to serving the needs of McLennan County 365 days a year. During the summer months, one of the ways we provide comfort and respite is in the form of shade and water to those who would like to step inside from the heat. The primary concern of The Salvation Army is the health and safety of our local citizens,” said Major James Taylor, commanding officer of The Salvation Army. “Our cooling station is open to everyone. Guests can stay for hours, or simply stop-in to cool-off and enjoy some cold water and recharge before continuing with their day.”

The cooling center will provide hydration and relief to help residents avoid the extreme risks that come with heat exhaustion and exposure. The cooling center can also be very useful for anyone with insufficient air conditioning systems in their homes.

The Salvation army encourages checking on anyone who may not be equipped for dealing with soaring summer temperatures, and has several box fans available free of charge to the community as well.

“Financial donations are the most efficient way that people can help The Salvation Army provide assistance to those in need in our community,” said Taylor. “We will also accept bottled water for distribution at the cooling station. We’re so grateful for the continued support received by The Salvation Army from this community.”

The only time the cooling station will be closed is when staff prepare for dinner service, which is also available to anyone in the community in need of a meal.

For more information on The Salvation Army in Waco call (254) 756-7271, visit www.salvationarmywaco.org, or stop by at 300 Webster Avenue.