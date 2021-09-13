Rockdale woman killed in US 77 crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas — A 51-year-old woman died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash on US 77, two miles south of Rockdale.

Justice of the Peace Andy Issacs pronounced Lena Jean Jackson of Rockdale dead on the scene.

Officers were dispatched to the accident around 8:35 p.m.

Jackson was traveling southbound when she turned left into the US 77 path and crashed into a vehicle heading north.

The northbound driver and their passenger were transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple with non-incapacitating injuries.

