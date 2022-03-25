Robotic dinosaur catches on fire at "Jurassic Quest" in Waco

WACO, Texas — Waco firefighters responded to a fire early Friday afternoon after a robotic dinosaur caught on fire outside of the Waco Convention Center.

The dinosaur was a part of "Jurassic Quest", an interactive dinosaur event that began Friday morning. Waco Fire Department said the fire began after a welding accident that set the outer layer of one of the dinosaurs on fire.

Fire crews arrived on the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Waco Fire Department said no one was injured and there was no damage to the Waco Convention Center.