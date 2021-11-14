Robinson Police officer injured after 'inattentive driver' crashes into them

ROBINSON, Texas — A Robinson police officer was injured last night by an inattentive driver.

The officer was struck on IH35 while assisting the Hewitt and Robinson Fire departments as they extinguished a grass fire, police said via Facebook.

"We are very lucky the officer in the vehicle only suffered very minor injuries," wrote the Robinson Police Department.

Robinson PD went on to remind drivers to pay attention and be curious when they see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road.

"We want everyone to arrive at their destination safely and our officers to make it home unhurt," Robinson PD wrote.