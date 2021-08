The Robinson Police Department is searching for missing 15-year old Edgar Castillo.

Castillo is a Hispanic individual and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Castillo is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 180 lbs. According to the police department, he could possibly be in the South Waco area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Robinson Police Department at (254) 662-0525 and reference case number 21-16963.