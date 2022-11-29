Rising airfare has travelers seeking other options this holiday season

Travelers could be getting a long-awaited reprieve from high airline costs on 'Travel Deal Tuesday'. It's just one more way people are seeking alternatives to the rising cost to fly this holiday season.

According to data from travel company Hopper, the average cost of a domestic flight is up 18 percent from November 2021 and up 36 percent from November 2020. Currently, the average stands at $318 dollars.

At the Waco Regional Airport on Monday, travelers explained their decision to delay flying back from their Thanksgiving plans. Many cite traffic concerns and the cost of flying on Sunday.

"I think it was like $400 cheaper to come back on Monday instead of Sunday," traveler Natalie Schauer explained. "So I had to miss class, but it was like...spend $400 or miss two classes."

The regional airport is nearing the traffic it saw in 2019, before the pandemic, according to the director of aviation, Joel Martinez.

Martinez points to fuel costs and pilot shortages as possible contributions to airlines raising their rates.

He said it's not clear how the increased fares have impacted traffic just yet.

"I would anticipate that those fares wouldn't have too steep of an impact, but we'll have to determine that after our reports in January," Martinez said.

Schauer said cost and traffic concerns helped her make her decision to drive, instead of fly, home to Colorado in December.

"Be patient and be kind, because I think everybody's stressed with the holidays and the busyness and the increase in prices," she added.

To view the full data from Hopper, click here.