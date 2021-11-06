Riesel police officer shot during traffic stop on Hwy. 6, taken to hospital

RIESEL, Texas — A police officer was shot during a traffic stop on Hwy 6.

Police Chief Danny Krumnow told 25 News his officer stopped a car that was traveling 100 mph.

The officer suspected there were illegal substances in the car, according to Krumnow.

When the tried to get the driver and passenger out of the vehicle, one of the suspects shot in him the elbow.

The officer was able to arrest both suspects \before he was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest in Waco.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.

"(Hwy. 6) is getting more dangeorus every day," said Krumnow. "We don't have enough officers. DPS is here, but they are stretched thin."

Krumnow said traffic stops are the most dangerous situation officers face.

The name of the officer was not released, but Krumnow said he's a Marine and an "exceptional officer."