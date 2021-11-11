Riesel police find body inside vehicle outside Cefco on Hwy 6

Riesel Police responded to a man found unresponsive inside a vehicle Thursday morning.

Police Chief Danny Krumnow said the man was located inside a gray Honda outside a CEFCO station on Highway 6. Krumnow said the clerk at the convenience

store noticed the vehicle and believed the man was sleeping, at around 5:30 a.m. and police received the report at around 8:20 a.m.

The 46-year-old man has been identified as Patrick Saunders, next of kin has been notified, according to Krumnow.

Saunders was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Pete Peterson, and an autopsy was ordered.

Krumnow said no foul play is suspected surrounding the man's death.