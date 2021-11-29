Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Richland Mall welcomes furry friends for pictures with Santa

items.[0].image.alt
Richland Mall
Santa Paws
Posted at 2:17 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 15:17:51-05

WACO, Texas — Starting tonight at the Richland Mall, shoppers will be able to bring their furry friends to get pictures taken with Santa.

Photos begin from 4 p.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. every Monday until Dec. 13.

Pictures will take place at Santa's Holiday Home in the JCPenney Court.

All furry friends must be on leashes or in a carrier. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Pets will not be allowed in any other area of the mall.

For more information, go to the Richland Mall's website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019