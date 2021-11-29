Richland Mall welcomes furry friends for pictures with Santa

WACO, Texas — Starting tonight at the Richland Mall, shoppers will be able to bring their furry friends to get pictures taken with Santa.

Photos begin from 4 p.m. and will go on until 7 p.m. every Monday until Dec. 13.

Pictures will take place at Santa's Holiday Home in the JCPenney Court.

All furry friends must be on leashes or in a carrier. Owners are responsible for cleaning up after their pets.

Pets will not be allowed in any other area of the mall.

For more information, go to the Richland Mall's website.