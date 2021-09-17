Richard Karr Motors armed robbery investigation ends, 3 suspects arrested

Three suspects in a January armed robbery at Richard Karr Motors have been arrested after a lengthy investigation.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, just before 7 a.m. three men wearing face masks robbed multiple customers and employees at gunpoint - ultimately fleeing with several belongings.

"The suspects then fled the area in a stolen Ford F250, crashed the vehicle, and fled the area on foot," said Waco police.

On Sunday, July 18, the first juvenile suspect was arrested on six counts of aggravated robbery.

On Wed. July 28, six arrest warrants were served for a second suspect - 25-year-old Phillip Dewayne Nichols Jr. who was in Las Vegas, NV. According to the Waco Police Department, Nichols was already in custody there for numerous other charges.

Lastly, on Thursday the third juvenile suspect in the case was arrested by the Waco PD Gang Unit on six counts of Aggravated Robbery.

"The Waco PD Special Crimes Unit appreciate the assistance of the Nolanville Police Department, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, the Waco PD Crime Scene Unit, the Waco Gang Unit, the Waco PD Street Crimes Unit, and other agencies and units that assisted with this case," said Waco police.