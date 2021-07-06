Reliant donates $50,000 in winter storm recovery for Waco homeowners

Reliant Energy will be donating $50,000 to Grassroots Community Development's Emergency Repair Program to assist homeowners with repairs from the impact of Winter Storm Uri.

The Waco Community Development Corporation, now known as Grassroots Community Development, supports the promotion and creation of home ownership in the Waco community, according to the organization's website.

“Grassroots Community Development was nearing the end of funding from the Waco Foundation and BBVA when we were contacted by Reliant to see if more assistance was needed," said Mike Stone, executive director for Grassroots Community Development. "The timing for the grant was perfect. We are still finding people that have severe leaks and damage due to frozen or broken pipes as a result of the winter storm.”

Repairs and recovery from the Winter Storm's effects is still ongoing for many homeowners in the area, so Reliant's donation will be able to assist with plumbing and other issues that were caused by the freeze.

Homeowners in Waco who need the assistance can apply to the program, with both English and Spanish versions of the form available.

Homeowners must meet the following requirements:

· You must own the home where the repairs are to be made.

· You must occupy the home as your primary residence.

· The home must be located within the Greater Waco area.

· You must have a need that makes the requested repairs necessary.

· Your household income must fall below 80% of Area Median Income.