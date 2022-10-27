Red Ribbon Week encourages kids to make good choices

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Red Ribbon Week has called many police officers across the nation to schools in order to show students the risks of drugs and alcohol.

Dozens of young teens at Copperas Cove Junior High experienced what the consequences are if you’re driving impaired or texting and driving.

Virtual reality goggles are just one of the tools giving an example.

Carl Smith with Fort Hood Drug Enforcement said reaching the kids now will hopefully deter them from doing these things in the future.

The aim is to make sure kids understand the physical dangers of driving drunk with drunken goggles and the legal ramifications that come with impaired driving.

Students drove scooters along with a driving simulator with goggles on - showing students what it’s like if you’re driving drunk or high on a controlled substance.

"With vapes that a lot of them will maybe try or are trying prescription meds," said Smith. "We want to make sure they understand from a legal standpoint that they can still get in trouble if they bring it on campus.”

Smith said the junior high age group is at the age they will be trying to experiment with different things, and they want to encourage them to make the right choice.