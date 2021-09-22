Recycling truck workers targeted, injured in Waco shooting

The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a City of Waco employee injured on Tuesday.

Officers dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 2800 Block of Old Robinson Rd. According to Waco police, a City of Waco contracted employee got into a verbal altercation with an individual who fired multiple shots.

The suspect followed the recycling truck with a handgun and struck a second victim, a City of Waco employee and the truck driver, in the shoulder. The recycling truck driver was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The first victim was grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital," said Waco police. "Officers believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to the community."

The suspect is still at large.

Waco police said all witnesses of the shooting are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.