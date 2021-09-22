Watch
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Recycling truck workers targeted, injured in Waco shooting

items.[0].image.alt
(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 9:14 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 22:14:12-04

The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a City of Waco employee injured on Tuesday.

Officers dispatched around 6 p.m. to the 2800 Block of Old Robinson Rd. According to Waco police, a City of Waco contracted employee got into a verbal altercation with an individual who fired multiple shots.

The suspect followed the recycling truck with a handgun and struck a second victim, a City of Waco employee and the truck driver, in the shoulder. The recycling truck driver was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"The first victim was grazed by a bullet and did not need to go to the hospital," said Waco police. "Officers believe this to be a targeted incident and there is no threat to the community."

The suspect is still at large.

Waco police said all witnesses of the shooting are cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019