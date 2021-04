WACO, TX — Nelly is coming to Waco!

The rapper will be performing at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill on May 7th at 08:30 PM. Doors open at 7PM.

Tickets for general admission are $83 if purchased in advance, $93 if purchased day of.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The show is 21 and over, according to the event website.