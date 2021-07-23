QT opening and infrastructure boom could lead to traffic mess

WACO, TX — The famous QuikTrip is now open in Central Texas. People have been coming from all over to get their fix.

The QuikTrip opened Thursday, July 22, and employees tell 25 News the doors have been swinging open non-stop. But, there is a concern from some who say this is just the beginning of a huge traffic jam for the area.

Some people are comparing this day to a holiday or the best day of their life.

People like Clara Gohlke are taking a trip to their promise land to grab their QT quick fix.

"It's awesome," Gohlke said. "We've been waiting for it! We pass by it all the time waiting for the open sign. I always get my cappuccino, frozen cappuccino."

While people continue to rave about QT's setup, there is a concern on the horizon for the area.

People worry about the traffic. Shortly after the opening, the City of Waco Planning and Zoning Committee approved other million-dollar businesses to open next door. First, a Top Golf was built and opened. Next, a Main Event Entertainment Center and Cinemark will start construction in the near future.

While the concern is real, people are only caring about one thing: The QT is open.