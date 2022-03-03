Pushback on Biden's remarks of 'fund the police' during Tuesday's SOTU address

WACO, Texas — President Biden delivered his first State of the Union Tuesday night under the shadows of problems happening across the country and overseas.

This following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It left many of both sides of the aisle with strong opinions on how to act.

Some asked for more intervention others recommending to stay clear.

This on top of record breaking inflation on all fronts.

"I think I have a better idea to fight inflation, lower your costs not your wages," Biden said.

Much of the controversy centered around law enforcement.

"We should all agree, the answer is to not defund the police but fund the police," Biden said.

Republican lawmakers were left speechless.

Chris Bray, of the Bell County Republican Party, said it was refreshing to see President Biden's stance change on this.

"I think the crime wave is the driving force. I never thought defund the police was ever a thing," Bray said.

Many took to Twitter and said this is the opposite of what the administration has been advocating for.

Mark Hays, of the McLennan County Democrats, said Biden was never in favor of defunding, but in favor of reform.

While problems were highlighted, President Biden assured Americans they are taking steps forward.

