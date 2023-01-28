'Project Homeless Connect' brings together Waco resources in unstable housing climate

WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition helped connect about 170 unhoused Central Texans with a variety of resources at Friday's annual 'Project Homeless Connect' event.

The event brought together the coalition's partners to the Waco Convention Center. People had a chance to access services in health care, employment assistance, haircuts and even free bicycle repairs.

"It helps out people like us. We need help and...little things that we can't afford to get," said one guest.

The service fair comes as the coalition conducts its annual 'point in time' count. Nicole Wiscombe, director of housing and homeless services at the Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network, said she's not sure how the number of unhoused Wacoans will compare to years past.

"All across the country, we're seeing in homeless systems an increase in unsheltered homeless and just general instability due to increasing rents in the communities," she said.

Ruth Smith, a board member of the homeless coalition, has been assisting with the project for years.

"I hope they know that people care. We talk to the people that are coming and getting items," Smith said. "We try to help them as much as we can, we try to help them find what they need."

To access a list of resources available to those without housing in Central Texas, visit the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition website.