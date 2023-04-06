Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Police: Waco man arrested for strangling woman to death

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 5:53 PM, Apr 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-06 18:59:16-04

WACO, Texas — A Waco man has been arrested for strangling a woman to death after police responded to a report of a questionable death on Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department.

60-year-old Francisco Javier Sanchez murdered 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez in the 900 Block of Brown Avenue in Waco.

Police located Hernandez dead in the residence, and began their investigation. The autopsy determined that Hernandez died due to strangulation, as marks on her body aligned with autopsy results.
Police then issued a warrant for Sanchez and he was arrested for the murder.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019