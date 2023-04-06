Police: Waco man arrested for strangling woman to death

WACO, Texas — A Waco man has been arrested for strangling a woman to death after police responded to a report of a questionable death on Wednesday, according to the Waco Police Department.

60-year-old Francisco Javier Sanchez murdered 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez in the 900 Block of Brown Avenue in Waco.

Police located Hernandez dead in the residence, and began their investigation. The autopsy determined that Hernandez died due to strangulation, as marks on her body aligned with autopsy results.

Police then issued a warrant for Sanchez and he was arrested for the murder.