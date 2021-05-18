Watch
Police urgently searching for missing elderly man last seen at a Waco Walmart

Waco Police
Lawrence Wayne Marsh
Posted at 4:33 PM, May 18, 2021
WACO, TX — Waco Police are asking for the public's help in searching for a missing elderly man.

According to Police, 76-year-old Lawrence Wayne Marsh was last seen leaving Walmart at 600 Hewitt Dr on Tuesday at approximately 2 pm.

Marsh has silver hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark blue polo with black jeans and black shoes. He may also be wearing glasses.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call Waco Police at (254)750-7500 or by calling 911.

