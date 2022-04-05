Police: Suspect wanted for impersonating law enforcement officer at large

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — On April 1 near Abbott, a man was discovered to be impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The unidentified man was driving an unmarked Chevrolet Suburban with internal lights mimicking standard police colors of red, blue, and white and pulled over a young woman on northbound I35.

He is described as wearing all black, a cowboy hat, and bearing a gun.

The man flashed a fake badge to the female driver who noticed there were no badge numbers present.

The woman soon called 911 who informed her that no officers were present in the area conducting a traffic stop.

Shortly thereafter the man began to yell at her for refusing to roll down her window and demanded she exit her vehicle.

When she informed the impostor officer, he fled the scene.

The Lacy Lakeview Police Department stresses the seriousness of impersonating a law enforcement officer and of situations like these.

For those who feel unsafe and question the validity of an officer, you are encouraged to call 911.

Additional tips provided are to pull over in well-lit areas, remain calm, turn on interior lights if dark outside, slow down while driving and activate your signal to indicate you are pulling over soon, wait for instructions from the officer, and to be civil.

Those who may have any information about this man are urged to call the Hill County Sheriff's Office at (254)-582-5313