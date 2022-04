Police and a family in Texas are searching for a 44-year-old Waco woman who is missing.

Waco police said Monday evening a family member of Elizabeth Rios reached out to the records department to report her missing.

"According to family, Elizabeth was last seen on March 26, 2022 when she was supposed to be going to Gatesville," said police. "Her family hasn’t seen or heard from her since."

Anyone with information about Elizabeth’s whereabouts is being asked to contact the police department.