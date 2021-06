WACO, TX — Waco police are investigating a shooting at a hair salon in North Waco.

Officers say just before 9:00 a.m., the victim, only described as a male at this point, was shot at Heads Up at 1623 Herring Ave.

The victim was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Detectives are interviewing eyewitnesses right now. Crime scene tape is going up.

It is unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the business.