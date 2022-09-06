Police investigating after man ejected in fatal motorcycle crash

A 33-year-old man died after he was ejected in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating Gregory Jefferson's death, at this time no arrests have been made.

Police said Jefferson was driving a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle on North Valley Mills Drive when the driver of a Ford F150 made a left turn into a parking lot causing the collision.

Police said Jefferson was ejected off the motorcycle and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin has been notified, according to police.