Watch Now
HometownMcLennan County

Actions

Police investigating after man ejected in fatal motorcycle crash

Police
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
(Source: KXXV)
Police
Posted at 5:54 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 18:54:56-04

A 33-year-old man died after he was ejected in a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Detectives with the Waco Police Department are investigating Gregory Jefferson's death, at this time no arrests have been made.

Police said Jefferson was driving a Suzuki GSX-R750 motorcycle on North Valley Mills Drive when the driver of a Ford F150 made a left turn into a parking lot causing the collision.

Police said Jefferson was ejected off the motorcycle and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Next of kin has been notified, according to police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019